Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava urges TPS renewal for Venezuelans

MIAMI – On Saturday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, US Secretary of Homeland Security urging him to renew temporary protected status for Venezuelans.

The deadline for the White House to act is July 11.

Here is Mayor Cava's tweet, containing the letter:

As Temporary Protection Status for Venezuelans is expected to expire this year, I write this letter urging @SecMayorkas to renew this protection for Venezuelans in our community who already have it, and to redesignate it to include those who arrived after the first announcement.

The International Organization for Migration says more than 6 million refugees and migrants have left Venezuela due to the political turmoil and humanitarian crisis, calling it the "largest external displacement crisis in Latin America's recent history."