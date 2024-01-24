Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivers State of the County Address

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is expected to discuss a host of issues Wednesday evening during the annual State of the County Address.

Speaking from Zoo Miami, the speech will mark her last State of County address of her first term as mayor. She is running for reelection during the upcoming election in November.

Levine Cava's office did not immediately provide a list of topics she was expected to address but the mayor is likely to talk about crime, public safety, housing and economic development.

During an interview with CBS News Miami Wednesday morning, Levine Cava spoke about affordable housing in the county and her plans to address it.