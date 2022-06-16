Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces continuation of COVID-19 testing

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the continuation of COVID-19 testing and vaccination services in the county on Thursday afternoon.

The move was announced during a 2 p.m. press conference and is being made in partnership with Nomi Health.

County officials said that testing in the county was to end on June 30 due to the conclusion of federal funding, but through the partnership with Nomi Health, Mayor Cava was able to secure an agreement to continue current testing and vaccination services.