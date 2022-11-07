Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is prepared for the approaching storm

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is prepared for whatever Tropical Storm Nicole may bring and says there will be no interruption in public transit services and with the elections as all precincts will remain open on Tuesday.

The Mayor said "Nicole is a reminder that hurricane season is not over. I am urging people to be storm ready if they are not already prepared for this storm event."

She said the county would take whatever steps are necessary and did not anticipate an impact with the storm until late Wednesday. She said "Our county teams will remain vigilant. Now is the time for families to be prepared and have their hurricane plan in place and have a kit in place."

She said there was more information available through MiamiDade.Gov.

"We expect about 1 to 2 feet in storm surge," she said. "It's a concern but not a great concern. We can manage the storm surge."

On Miami Beach, the city has 6 temporary pumps in place and three additional pumps if needed.

Some residents told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they are taking no chances.

Terry Weeks said "You never know with a storm that can grow in intensity at the last second. You don't want to be caught with your pants down and better to be over-prepared than under-prepared."

For 8 years, Rene Cuenca, the President of ECO restoration, has restored homes after flooding. He said there were a number of ways to protect your home from possible flooding.

"The first thing is sandbags and you should use them by any cracks and put them close together so the flood waters do not go anywhere. And if there are any cracks in the side of your home, you should fix those. Watch out too about wind-driven rain that can come in through windows."