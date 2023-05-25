Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade Mayor Cava says residents should prep now for 2023 hurricane season

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levina Cava said residents should begin to take stock now for the upcoming hurricane season. .

Joined by several county commissioners and the Miami-Dade Department of Emergency Management, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police Department, Cava said residents should start to think about their response if South Florida is threatened by a storm.

"We all know that just one storm can cause catastrophic impact," she said during the news conference.

The mayor made her remarks shortly after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a "near normal" hurricane season with at least 12 named storms expected this year.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. When a tropical depression reaches maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it is considered a tropical storm and gets a name. A tropical storm becomes a hurricane when its sustained winds reach at least 74 mph, while major hurricanes - Category 3, 4 or 5 - are even more intense. 

