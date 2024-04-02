Miami-Dade massage therapist accused of sexually battering client

MIAMI - A massage therapist is facing serious charges after being accused of sexually battering a client during a massage.

It happened Monday, April 1st at around 9 a.m. at the OUM Lymphatic Massage parlor in the 20200 block of West Dixie Highway.

The victim told police she had visited the facility in the past and that this had been the third time she used the same masseur, later identified as George Marquis Plummer, 29, but nothing like this had occurred before.

She says she entered the "First room" of the business and began getting a massage from Plummer, and that while getting the massage, he pulled her underwear to the side and began to rub the victim's private parts with the palm of his hand several times.

The victim said Plummer told her, "We are going to do something to relax you more."

That is when, according to the victim, Plummer removed her underwear and proceeded to sexually batter her with his fingers.

The victim told police she tried to pull his hand away, but that Plummer continued to sexually assault her.

The arrest affidavit says she told him to stop several times, but that he ignored her until he eventually stopped.

The victim said that she was in "Shock" during the incident.

She said she reported the incident to Miami-Dade Police shortly after getting home.

Plummer was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for booking.