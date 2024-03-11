Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade man killed wife, two children before taking his own life, police say

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A murder-suicide in southern Miami-Dade has taken the lives of a family of four.

According to Miami-Dade police, they received a call to do a welfare check on the family just after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the apartment in the 17400 block of NW 68th Avenue, they encountered a foul odor coming from it.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was contacted and they assisted with entry into the residence.

There officers found four people dead from gunshot wounds.

According to police, it appears the 60-year-old father shot and killed his 50-year-old wife, their 18-year-old son, and 13-year-old daughter before taking his own life.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.   

First published on March 11, 2024 / 1:39 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

