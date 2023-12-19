Miami-Dade man accused of giving girl, 11, marijuana gummy, raping her inside Dolphin Mall bathroom

MIAMI -- A man was arrested after he was accused of giving a young girl a marijuana edible before raping her inside a bathroom at Dolphin Mall last week, according to a police report.

David Rivero, 33, of Miami, was being held at the Miami-Dade County jail after being denied bond during a hearing Tuesday. He has been charged with a felony county of sexual battery on a minor by an adult, according to the police report.

The girl was at the outlet shopping center, located at 11401 NW 12th Street, on Dec. 10 in the afternoon when she somehow came in contact with the suspect.

The police report does not indicate how or what he said to the girl but apparently he gave her a marijuana gummy before taking her into a family bathroom, according to the police report.

Investigators said the man pulled her pants down and "took her virginity," according to the report.

The girl told her mother about the incident, which prompted her to take her daughter to Nicklaus Children's Hospital for an exam, police said.

Mall surveillance video filmed the girl and the suspect entering a family restroom and exiting.

The man is scheduled to return to court in 21 days for an arraignment but was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to stay away from the mall.