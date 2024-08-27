Miami-Dade, mainland Keys under heat advisory

MIAMI - It was a wet start for parts of South Florida on Tuesday morning as scattered showers swept in on the breeze.

A toasty day ahead as highs are forecast to climb into the low 90s. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and mainland Monroe Counties as "feels like" temperatures could reach up to 110 degrees in the afternoon. An east wind will steer most storms inland and towards the west coast.

Steamy afternoon NEXT Weather

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore breeze. There are no advisories for boaters navigating along the Atlantic or Keys waters.

On Wednesday, the east breeze will persist with more of the same. Passing showers will ride in on the breeze in the morning and then the rain will be focused across the interior and the west coast in the afternoon.

Thursday the chance of rain will increase with the potential for spotty storms. Highs will remain near normal in the low 90s.

The moisture will increase on Friday and into Labor Day weekend, enhancing the chance of rain. Scattered storms are likely on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with seasonable highs in the low 90s.