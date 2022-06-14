Miami-Dade lifts no-swim advisory for Virginia Key, Biscayne Bay

MIAMI — Miami-Dade is lifting a portion of its no-swim advisory that was issued on June 4 due to sewer overflow from heavy rains.

Virginia Key, Biscayne Bay and its surrounding areas are once again safe to swim after clean sampling results from the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources.

That said, the Miami River, from NW 12 Avenue to US 1, is still being sampled due to a separate no-swim advisory.