Miami-Dade launching new Mortgage Relief Program to assist homeowners facing hardship

MIAMI - To help Miami-Dade homeowners stay in their homes, the county is launching a new Mortgage Relief Program.

April is Fair Housing Month and also marks one year since Mayor Levine Cava declared a housing affordability crisis in the county.

She, along with commissioners and department directors, are expanding the county's efforts over the past year to tackle the housing crisis and encourage eligible residents to apply for the Mortgage Relief Program.

The Mortgage Relief Program will provide assistance to homeowners in the county who are experiencing hardship and struggling to pay their mortgage and/or utility bills.

To be eligible, total household income must not exceed 140 percent of the Area Median Income threshold. Also, applicants must be homeowners and requesting assistance for their primary residence.

Homeowners who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online.

Seniors, those who are disabled, families with children, and households with late mortgages of 3 to 12 months will be deemed a priority.

Throughout the duration of the program, applicants can receive up to $1,500 per household towards late mortgage payments, late homeowner association (HOA) fees, homeowners insurance, and/or late utility assistance.

The new Mortgage Relief Program is a collaboration with the county's Department of Public Housing and the Community Development and Community Action and Human Services Department.

