Miami-Dade kicks offs water safety initiative head of summer months

MIAMI - The end of the school year is coming up and the long hot summer is about to kick into high gears.

In South Florida, we are surrounded by water. There are pools, lakes, and beaches practically everywhere.

On Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, alongside Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade County Parks, and member organizations of the Miami-Dade Drowning Prevention Coalition, will launch a countywide water safety initiative ahead of Memorial Day and the summer months.

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children one to four years old, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it's the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of five to 14.

The county said its initiative is a comprehensive approach to water safety, drowning prevention, swimming education, and water awareness.

May is Water Safety Month. Parents are urged to enroll their children in available water safety and learn-to-swim programs and to follow basic water safety best practices. According to the World Health Organization, research has found that participation in formal swimming lessons is associated with an 88% reduction in the risk of drowning.