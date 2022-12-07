Miami-Dade judge faces discipline over campaign ads

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami-Dade County circuit judge could face a public reprimand from the Florida Supreme Court because of campaign advertisements that showed him in a U.S. Navy uniform.

In documents posted on the Supreme Court website, an investigative panel of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission said Judge Mark Blumstein this year violated federal Department of Defense directives about wearing military uniforms in campaign ads and did not provide a proper disclaimer. It said the Department of Defense also cautioned Blumstein about wearing a uniform in 2016 campaign ads.

Blumstein, who served more than 20 years with the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps, reached an agreement, known as a stipulation, with the investigative panel and acknowledged his conduct was inappropriate, according to the documents.

The panel recommended a public reprimand, though the Supreme Court has final authority to determine penalties.