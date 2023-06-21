Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade House race heats up

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - The race to replace former state Rep. Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin, R-Miami-Dade County, has quickly heated up. 

Three Republicans have opened campaign accounts to run in what is expected to be a special election, with incoming House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, throwing his support to one of them. 

Perez issued a statement Tuesday that said he is endorsing Miami Republican Michael Redondo, who opened a campaign account Monday for the District 118 seat. 

Perez is slated to become House speaker after the 2024 elections and plays a key role in guiding House campaigns. 

Meanwhile, Republican Ernie Thomas opened an account Tuesday for the race, and Republican Christian Chavez opened an account last week. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis this month appointed Fernandez-Barquin to serve as Miami-Dade County clerk of the court and comptroller.

Fernandez-Barquin quickly resigned from the House, setting the stage for a special election.

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

