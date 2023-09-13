Miami-Dade gets funding to help low-income households pay for water & sewer bills

MIAMI - Hundreds of Miami-Dade Water and Sewer customers received additional federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) funds to assist them in paying for their water and sewer utility bills.

"These funds are invaluable for families in our county that are struggling to make ends meet," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Water is an essential service and sustains all life. The financial relief will be a lifeline for so many."

The department received an additional $1.5 million of the $55 million awarded to the State of Florida through the federal program. The LIHWAP is a federally funded program managed by Florida Commerce to support low-income households in need. In total, 4,040 customers received more than $9.8 million in financial relief.

"Uninterrupted access to water is critical," said WASD Director Roy Coley. "Our department will continue to partner with agencies and investigate opportunities where we can secure financial assistance on behalf of our neighbors who need it the most."

To find out if your household is eligible and to apply for funds, Miami-Dade County residents should contact Miami-Dade County Community Action Agency at 786-469-4600 or 786-469-4640.

For Florida residents wishing to learn more about LIHWAP, please, visit: www.FloridaJobs.org/LIHWAP