Miami-Dade Florida House Representative files bill banning virtually all abortions

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade Florida House representative has filed a bill that would effectively ban all abortions from the moment of fertilization, with no exceptions.

Florida House Bill 1519 filed by Sweetwater Representative, Republican David Borrero, says "a person exists from the moment of fertilization."

The bill restricts all abortions except of instances where an abortion is necessary to preserve the "life of a pregnant woman."

Read the bill in its entirety: