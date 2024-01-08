Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade Florida House Representative files bill banning virtually all abortions

By Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade Florida House representative has filed a bill that would effectively ban all abortions from the moment of fertilization, with no exceptions. 

Florida House Bill 1519 filed by Sweetwater Representative, Republican David Borrero, says "a person exists from the moment of fertilization."

The bill restricts all abortions except of instances where an abortion is necessary to preserve the "life of a pregnant woman."

Read the bill in its entirety: 

Florida bill enacts a near-total abortion ban by Mauricio Maldonado on Scribd

First published on January 8, 2024 / 7:35 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

