Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hit streets to help residents affected by flooding

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has deployed its flood response assets in North Miami-Dade, where heavy localized flooding has made some streets inaccessible.

Officials said MDFR crews were assisting individuals that have been impacted by the flooding in their homes by relocating them to higher ground.

Individuals in Miami-Dade County can report flooding in their neighborhoods by contacting 3-1-1.

They urge residents to exercise caution as we are experiencing heavy downpours and gusty winds. Unless absolutely necessary, please stay off the roads and remain indoors.

They remind you to follow the flood safety precautions:

It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters: Don't drive or walk around road barriers, or through large puddles. Hidden debris may be just under the surface that could hurt you or disable your car.

It is vital to know what to do if you are driving and hit a flooded road: More than half of the deaths from flooding each year occur in vehicles. Turn around, don't drown.

Don't underestimate the power of water: 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

Stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires: Electrocution is also a major killer in floods. Electrical current can travel through water. Report downed power lines to

Florida Power and Light's customer service number at (305) 442-8770.

Do not play in standing water: If water is stagnant for extended periods, there is a potential for contamination. Playing or remaining in standing water should be avoided.

Sign up for free emergency alerts: Receive emergency texts or emails regarding public safety issues, recommended public protective actions or other emergency information by signing up for Miami-Dade Alerts.

