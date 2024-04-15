Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service battle brush fires

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service joined forces to battle two stubborn brush fires from this weekend and crews on Monday snuffed out hot spots.

Dramatic images released on social media by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed flames racing through trees on S.W. 8th St. at S.W. 137th Ave. and air rescue crews dropping water from above.

At last report, that fire over 170 acres was 45 percent contained while another fire at S.W. 157th Ave. and Bird Road over 80 acres was 90 percent contained.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue called in as many as 18 units and to protect structures upgraded the fire to a 2nd alarm.

There were smoky conditions Monday morning but an easterly wind blew smoke inland away from homes. Drone 4 captured some of the damage from above.

Pete Donahue, a senior forest ranger with the Florida Forest Service, told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, We've got all-terrain vehicles which are fire engines on tracks that can go through all the mud and nasty stuff and the crews are carrying 500 gallons of water with personnel directing them and spraying water. It's still pretty dangerous out there for those with breathing problems. But today's wind was favorable with the winds out of the east but I would say if people are irritated by the smoke they should stay indoors."

Residents and neighbors were concerned.

Tom Calderon said, "I think it is terrible what we had with the fire yesterday. You should go inside your house."

Perla Perea said, "It's not good. It is bad for us. We are inhaling it and pets inhale it."

Danny Calderon said, "Just wear a mask and go indoors."

Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said, "What we are suggesting is that those with respiratory issues avoid those areas. And if you are home or in your vehicle traveling, please keep your windows closed and your air conditioning re-circulating inside your vehicle and your home."

Dr. Gustavo Ferrer, the CEO of the Pulmonary Institute, said conditions could be hazardous.

He said, "Smoke can damage your lungs. Anytime we inhale outdoor smoke it can be toxic to the lungs and what happens with fires is there is a combination of hydrocarbons and other toxins that can create inflammations on the lungs. The people closest to the fire need to be aware of the potential damage to the lungs."

He said there are warning symptoms and symptoms of problems you should be aware of.

"Number one is a cough you can sometimes develop when you inhale toxic materials," he said. "Another issue to look at is when you are continually having to clear your throat."