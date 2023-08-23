Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade elementary school under brief lockdown after man waves gun nearby

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — A Miami-Dade elementary school was under a brief lockdown after armed man was seen near campus.

Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami that they arrested a man who was reportedly waving a gun around NW 115th Street and North Miami Avenue near Huber O. Sibley Elementary School. No one was injured during the incident.

Miami-Dade Schools told CBS Miami that the school was placed under lockdown during the incident, which has since been lifted.

Meanwhile, a parent was transported to a local hospital for an unrelated medical issue, according to Miami-Dade Schools.

No further information was released as of Wednesday afternoon.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 3:35 PM

