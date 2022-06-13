Miami-Dade COVID sites to stop offering free testing

Watch CBS News
By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – Miami-Dade COVID sites will stop offering free testing come July.

CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports it's because federal funding has dried up.

We reached out to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office, who confirmed the Herald's report but added "it's a developing conversation."

CBS4's Ashley Dyer spoke with Nomi Health, the organization that operates all the county-run sites, who said the news does not affect Miami-Dade residents. 

The change, Nomi Health said, only impacts people who live outside the county. No word on how much a test would cost.

The news comes as county-run sites are seeing a surge of summertime coronavirus cases. In Miami-Dade, the positivity rate had climbed to nearly 21%

And to make matters worse, Dyer spoke with a doctor who said she's seeing people with COVID and the flu at the same time.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 5:21 PM

