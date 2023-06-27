Miami-Dade County worker bitten during dog attack in Little Havana

MIAMI -- A worker for Miami-Dade County was hospitalized after she was attacked by a dog while on the job in the city's Little Havana neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment after the incident, which occurred around 11 a.m. in the 200 block of SW 9th Avenue, police said.

She was said to be in stable condition and being treated for dog bites to her head and lower body.

According to police, the woman was working to serve court papers at a location in the area when she was bitten by the dog.

Officials have not identified the breed or said if animal control officials were able to catch and confine the dog.

Police said they did not plan to pursue charges in connection with the incident.

"After further investigation, the Miami-Dade Police Department has determined there is no criminal aspect to this incident," police said in an email statement.