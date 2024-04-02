Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade County Women's Hall of Fame welcomes 3 new members

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The second annual Miami-Dade County Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony welcomed three new members on Tuesday.

The new inductees included Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, and former Congresswoman Illeana Ros-Lehtinen. 

The three leaders were honored for their service and impact to the county.

CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones served as the mistress of ceremony.

The three inductees join nine other Hall of Famers including: Roxcy Bolton, Mary Brickell, Annie Coleman, Polita Grau, Congresswoman Carrie Meek, Arva Moore, Parks McCabe, Mary Athalie Range, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and Julia Tuttle. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 7:28 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.