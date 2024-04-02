Miami-Dade County Women's Hall of Fame welcomes 3 new members

MIAMI - The second annual Miami-Dade County Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony welcomed three new members on Tuesday.

The new inductees included Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, and former Congresswoman Illeana Ros-Lehtinen.

The three leaders were honored for their service and impact to the county.

CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones served as the mistress of ceremony.

The three inductees join nine other Hall of Famers including: Roxcy Bolton, Mary Brickell, Annie Coleman, Polita Grau, Congresswoman Carrie Meek, Arva Moore, Parks McCabe, Mary Athalie Range, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and Julia Tuttle.