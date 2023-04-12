Miami-Dade County urges residents to report potholes by calling 311

MIAMI - If you see a pothole, call 311. It is as simple as that. Miami-Dade County officials are requesting assistance from the public to report potholes.

"Potholes are not just a nuisance issue. They are a public safety issue. South Dade and District 8 have a serious pothole problem, and we are addressing it," stated Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins. "District 8 has a disproportionately higher number of potholes compared to the rest of the county. By launching this new pilot program, we will make a concerted and concentrated effort to ensure that the streets of District 8 are safer for our residents."

"This is one of the many impactful ways we are improving quality of life in District 4 and across the county," added Commissioner Micky Steinberg. "I applaud Commissioner Cohen Higgins for spearheading this initiative."

The "Potholepalooza pilot program" only works if the potholes are reported.

If you see one, call 311 or 305-468-5900. Residents can also complete this form or download the 311Direct app.

