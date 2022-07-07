Miami-Dade County to launch bicycle pilot program along Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County officials said that in the upcoming weeks, they will be conducting a short-term pilot program for "peloton" group rides on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Authorities said that beginning on July 12, MDPD officers and motors units will be facilitating and monitoring four peloton group rides in the month of July.

Eastbound and westbound protected lanes will be set up along the causeway from the toll plaza through Calusa Circle, a distance of about 5.5 miles.

The rides are scheduled from 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on the following days:

July 12, 2022 (Tuesday)

July 17, 2022 (Sunday)

July 19, 2022 (Tuesday)

July 24, 2022 (Sunday)

Electronic messaging boards will be placed along the causeway letting drivers know to use caution during these scheduled morning rides.

"Miami-Dade County does not expect any significant impacts to local area residents, due to the ride occurring in the early morning when traffic is at low volume," officials said.

Authorities said that during these rides, the county will monitor the effectiveness of the pilot program, collect data, and conduct field observations to continue to explore additional safety measures on the Rickenbacker Causeway.