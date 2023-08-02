Miami-Dade County receives $40 million HUD grant

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County has been awarded a $40 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that will be used to transform Cutler Manor Apartments, an aging housing development located in the Goulds neighborhood.

The announcement was made Wednesday during a ceremony attended by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, representatives from the Preservation of Affordable Housing, Inc. (POAH), Carrfour Supportive Housing, and community partners.

"This announcement comes at a critical time for Miami-Dade County and the Goulds community as our residents navigate a difficult housing market, and we work harder than ever to build and restore new units to increase supply," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"It is an honor for Miami-Dade County to have been selected as one of eight communities nationwide to receive this significant investment from the federal government to redevelop and revitalize Goulds. I look forward to continuing to work with our Commissioner in District 9, Kionne McGhee, to bring much-needed change to this neighborhood."