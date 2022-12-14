Miami-Dade County launches first-ever Extreme Heat Action Plan

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County officials announced the official launch of the County's Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county's history.

The plan, put together by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, seeks to "mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and familial cooling options, and a combination of blue, green, and grey infrastructure to cool entire neighborhoods and communities."

Officials said extreme heat kills approximately 34 people each year in the county. "It also creates economic losses estimated at $10 billion annually."

"The Extreme Heat Action Plan is a roadmap for protecting our residents, visitors, and economy," said Levine Cava. "Our work to fight extreme heat began with the appointment of the world's first Chief Heat Officer, which has now been replicated in municipalities around the globe. We can - and will - protect people from the risks of extreme heat with solutions that also create economic and environmental benefits for our community. Through this work, Miami-Dade is leading the international community in creating a future-ready county, with a focus on climate justice and equity for our people."

The county has begun retrofitting public housing units with efficient air conditioning and is working actively to expand the tree canopy cover, currently at 20%, to a goal of 30% by 2030.