Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust steps up to help those in need

MIAMI - A single mother living in South Florida had nowhere else to turn, potentially facing being put out on the street, unable to pay her rent.

She turned to CBS News Miami for help, where our reporter Joe Gorchow jumped in to learn more about the situation.

"I live in sheer terror," said Chiara Christian.

Christian told Gorchow she stays up at night, wondering if she can keep a roof over her daughter's head.

"It has been by the grace of God that I am still here," added Christian.

She shows us four three-day notices she's received since February. All were posted on her apartment door in Miami Beach, ordering her to pay rent or get out.

"Now, I'm in a panic mode," said Christian. "What do I do when that happens?"

Christian moved to South Florida after losing her job in Texas late in 2021. She made the move so that her three-year-old daughter Cookie could be closer to her dad.

Gorchow asked Christian, "How much help does she need today? Is it, is it 24/7?"

"Yeah, definitely 24/7," Christian answered.

Since the move, the single mom has had trouble finding work while prioritizing Cookie.

"My daughter having other needs outside of like a normal three-year-old, it's even more difficult because we don't have a typical day-to-day," said Christian.

Chiara reached out for government assistance last November.

"We bled through anything that was saved," said Christian.

Help never arrived, leaving her unable to pay rent, putting her on the verge of homelessness.

"This is about a hand-up, not a handout, said Ron Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

For nearly 30 years, he has helped families and individuals on the verge of homelessness or already on the street.

"We've had an uptick in calls," mentioned Book. "All the last 365 days last year had been an uptick."

He says people already homeless or close to it have been seeking help. Over the last three years, they've seen a 30-percent increase in first-time homeless people in the county.

"We house tonight in our community a little over 8,000 individuals about the size of Wynwood," said Book.

Homeless Trust manages county homeless providers and sets policies that help connect people with financial assistance and potential employers while offering housing space.

"We have a whole lot of backstops along the way that we utilize to make sure that they have a bed," said Book.

Within 24 hours of our meeting with Christian, the Homeless Trust stepped in to keep Christian in her home with her daughter as she prepares to start a new job later this month.

"I've built this house as chaotic as it seems," said Christian. "But to give her stability and consistency, which is what she needs in order to thrive on her end."

The trust encourages people like Chiara, who was on the verge of homelessness, to reach out, so they can help connect them with the proper assistance.

Within an hour before the story aired, Chiara told CBS News Miami she was approved for financial assistance to cover the late rent charges and a few months' future rent. We are very happy to hear that.

The Homeless Trust tells CBS News Miami they're always looking to partner with new landlords to create more homes to house people experiencing homelessness. You can reach out to this email: rentconnect@miamidade.gov

And they encourage people to call 1-877-994-4357 if you or a loved one urgently needs housing help.