Miami-Dade cop accused of throwing cheeseburger, hitting wife in the head

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer found himself on the wrong side of the law when he got into an argument with his wife.

Miramar police were sent to the home of Officer Andres Perez on Thursday, around 4 p.m., to check on a report of a domestic dispute.

According to the arrest report, Perez and his wife, who have been together for the last eight year and married for the last three, got into a verbal argument that turned physical over "financial and infidelity issues."

At one point, Perez "stormed into the kitchen in her direction throwing a McDonald's cheeseburger at her," according to police.

He then reportedly struck her in the head with a closed fist.

Perez was taken into custody and has been charged with battery.  

"It is disheartening to learn that one of my officers was arrested for a domestic violence incident, that occurred while he was off duty. Police Officers are held to a higher standard; this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Any actions that may hinder the public's confidence in law enforcement is unacceptable," Miami-Dade police Interim Director Stephanie Daniels in a statement. 

