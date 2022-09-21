Miami-Dade commissioners vote 7-5 to double their salary after marathon meeting

The Miami-Dade County Commission voted early Wednesday to approve a budget measure that will double commissioners' pay from their current annual salary of $60,000 to $138,000.

The 7-5 vote occurred shortly after 1 a.m. following a marathon session by commissioners as they considered the county spending plan put forth by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

According to CBS Miami news partner the Miami Herald, the commissioners who voted in favor of the pay raise were Gilbert, Danielle Cohen Higgins, Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz, Keon Hardemon, Kionne McGhee, Jean Monestime and Javier Souto.

The commissioners who opposed the measure were René Garcia, Sally Heyman, Eileen Higgins, Raquel Regalado and Rebeca Sosa, the Herald said.

"I will be voting my conscience," said Heyman, a term-limited commissioner who is set to vacate the role in November after 20 years in office. "I knew what I was getting into when I ran."

The commission is made up of 13 members but only 12 considered the pay proposal because Gov. Ron DeSantis opted to suspend Joe Martinez, the District 11 commissioner, because of his arrest last month on felony charges.

According to the Herald, the pay hike was the first time in nearly 20 years in which the commission's pay has been adjusted upward.

The newspaper said the county's plan calls for raising the pay for the 13 commissioners by $79,000 with the majority of that money coming from a $61,000 retirement contribution that's currently just $11,500 a year.

Commissioners' regular compensation is set to rise from $48,000 to about $70,000 with boosts in commissioners' expense allowances, car stipends and other cash benefits, the Herald said.