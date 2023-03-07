Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade commissioner wants change in law to require physical menus in restaurants

By Nicole Lauren

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade commissioner is hoping to convince lawmakers in Tallahassee to change state law and require that restaurants offer paper menus to diners.

The use of QR codes in lieu of paper menus skyrocketed during the pandemic, but commissioner Eileen Higgins wants to change that.

Higgins wants to enact local rules requiring restaurants to offer paper menus to customers who don't want to look at their phone screens. She said QR codes leave out the elderly and children and having a physical menu is inclusive to everyone.

Florida prohibits local governments from regulating how restaurants market food. Higgins proposed legislation asking state lawmakers to modify that law so she can make this happen.

Restaurants who support using QR codes instead of physical menus say there are some advantages. Sanitation for one. Also, they're not wasting paper and it's easier to change items. 

