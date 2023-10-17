Miami-Dade commission unanimously approves resolution supporting Israel

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade commission, in a unanimous vote, approved a resolution supporting Israel and condemning the war launched by Hamas.

Six commissioners co-sponsored the resolution.

At Tuesday's meeting, several members spoke about the Hamas attack on October 7th and the close relationship between Israel and Florida.

One commissioner spoke about the Surfside building collapse and how search and rescue crews came over from Israel to help.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she knows the close ties the Jewish community has to Israel and how so many are in pain.

"We're all in mourning. This affects all of us, whether we know someone, or whether we have a family member or not. This is affecting the world order," she said.

"Let it be clear, this is not against the Palestinian people, the innocent Palestinian people. This is against the terrorist heinous acts of Hamas," said Commissioner Rene Garcia.

Israeli Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky attended the meeting. He said he is grateful for South Florida standing up for Israel. He said he is not only grateful for the commission's show of support but also for the public in Israel's time of need.

