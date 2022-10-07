Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade Commission to rename street honoring Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Bryan Lopez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade commissioners are honoring Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson by renaming a street after her. 

Ths street Eureka Drive, located Between Old Cutler Road and Caribbean Boulevard on Southwest 184 Street, will be renamed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street.

Jackson, a Miami native, graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1988. 

Jackson was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022. 

First published on October 7, 2022 / 3:46 PM

