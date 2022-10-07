Miami-Dade Commission to rename street honoring Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

MIAMI - Miami-Dade commissioners are honoring Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson by renaming a street after her.

Ths street Eureka Drive, located Between Old Cutler Road and Caribbean Boulevard on Southwest 184 Street, will be renamed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street.

Jackson, a Miami native, graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1988.

Jackson was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022.