Miami-Dade Commission to rename street honoring Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
MIAMI - Miami-Dade commissioners are honoring Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson by renaming a street after her.
Ths street Eureka Drive, located Between Old Cutler Road and Caribbean Boulevard on Southwest 184 Street, will be renamed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street.
Jackson, a Miami native, graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1988.
Jackson was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022.
