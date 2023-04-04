Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade Commission approves deal to rename downtown arena Kaseya Center

By CBS Miami Team, Gabby Arzola

MIAMI - So, what's in a name? A lot, if we're talking about the naming rights for the home of the Miami Heat in downtown Miami.

On Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approved a naming rights agreement with Kaseya US LLC. The deal involves $117,370,000 in payments to the county over a 17-year term.    

So the former FTX Arena is now the Kaseya Center. 

Kaseya US LLC. Kaseya is a global software company with 48,000 customers worldwide. Their Miami headquarters has over 900 employees.  

The company went through a massive vetting process of its financials in an effort to avoid what happened with FTX.

"I learned that some companies do bad things. This isn't cryptocurrency, this is a business, just like FTX was supposed to have been but unfortunately that business committed crimes, and sometimes businesses do that, however, we don't expect this company to commit a crime," said Commissioner Keyon Hardemon. 

The county will receive net revenues totaling $83,275,000 over the term of the agreement. The funds will be deposited in the Anti-gun Violence and Prosperity Initiatives Trust Fund (Trust Fund). The net revenue amount is $3.546 million more than the previous FTX deal. 

First published on April 3, 2023 / 9:56 PM

