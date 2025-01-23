Miami-Dade commission advances efforts to explore incorporation for historically Black neighborhoods

MIAMI - Residents of historically Black neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County, including Brownsville, are now one step closer to exploring whether incorporating into a city is financially viable.

The Miami-Dade County Commission voted 11-1 to extend the North Central Dade Municipal Advisory Committee, a move that allows unincorporated communities like Brownsville, Gladeview and Twin Lakes to gather data on land values, municipal service costs and other financial factors tied to incorporation.

Advocates like Kenneth Kilpatrick, president of the Brownsville Neighborhood Civic Association, view incorporation as a way to preserve the area's rich history while giving residents more control over local governance.

"If we can do it, that would be great," Kilpatrick said.

The push for incorporation comes after Hialeah attempted to annex Brownsville in 2023. That proposal was met with resistance from Brownsville residents, who fought to remain independent.

"One thing we do know is that we don't want to be annexed," Kilpatrick said. "Annexation versus incorporation are two different animals. We do have a rich history that we do want to preserve."

Still, not all residents are sold on the idea. Pedro Rodriguez, who has operated a tire business in Brownsville for eight years, worries incorporation could lead to higher taxes.

"I wouldn't like the idea because, I mean, it's been good but not excellent. I can't afford to pay more taxes," Rodriguez said.

Neighboring communities like Gladeview are closely watching Brownsville's efforts. Gladeview faces many of the same issues, such as illegal dumping and some residents believe incorporation could provide the resources needed to address these challenges.

Estelle Barr, president of the Gladeview Homeowners and Civic Association, expressed optimism about what incorporation could mean for the area.

"We're all dealing with similar problems and this could be a step in the right direction," Barr said.

For now, the decision to incorporate remains in the hands of the advisory committee, which will compile financial data and determine whether it's a practical option for Brownsville and other unincorporated areas.