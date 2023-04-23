Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade College receives historic $20 million donation for student scholarships

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI-DADE -- Miami-Dade College received a $20 million donation during its graduation ceremony from Citadel hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin. 

Miami Dade College says this is the donation is the largest individual gift in the school's history.

The donation will be used to for the Griffin Scholarship Fund for high school graduates attending Miami-Dade College. 

The Griffin Scholarship Fund will help transform the lives of countless students, providing them with the financial support they need to achieve academic and personal success.

A big congratulations to the hundreds of Miami-Dade College students who graduated on the same day. 

