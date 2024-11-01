Miami Dade College offers discounted tuition online program for out-of-state students

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Education has launched a program for out-of-state students to enroll in select online workforce education courses at participating state institutions, including Miami Dade College.

The program is called XploreFLEd, and also includes Polk State College and Tallahassee State College.

The XploreFLEd initiative offers students a "clear path to high-quality, practical education, free from divisive rhetoric and free from curriculum based on indoctrination," according to the news release.

"With the launch of this initiative, Florida is extending an invitation to students nationwide to experience our first-class, outcome-driven education system," Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. said in a news release. "Our goal is clear – by 2030, Florida will be the national leader in workforce education, focused on practical skills and career readiness, free from unnecessary distractions that don't belong in the classroom. We are excited to welcome out-of-state students to utilize XploreFLEd."

Student receive discounted tuition and fees rates by enrolling in one of the selected online programs, including business, computer programming, criminal justice.

The discounted rate at Miami Dade College is $290 per credit hour.

For career and technical programs the regular rate at Miami-Dade is $355.31 for nonresidents and $91.08 for residents.

For college credit programs, the regular rate is $401.5` for nonresidents and $118.22 for residents for college credits, including associate programs.

For baccalaureate programs, the per credit hour rates are $535.97 for nonresidents and $129.89 residents.

"At Miami Dade College, we are proud to partner with the Florida Department of Education on the XploreFLEd initiative," Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega said. "This program opens doors for students across the country, offering them the chance to access high-quality workforce education programs. We're excited to help students develop the expertise needed to thrive in their chosen careers through this innovative initiative."

Detailed information about eligible programs, application processes and how to get started are available on the state website.