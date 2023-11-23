South Florida charity feeds thousands in need on Thanksgiving Day

Feeding the hungry on Thanksgiving

MIAMI -- Officials at the Caring Place worked Thursday to serve thousands of Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need.

Hundreds of volunteers came together to cook, clean and get the building ready for the holiday meal service.

The Caring Place, formerly known as the Miami Rescue Mission, has two locations one in Miami-Dade and one in Broward County.

The 101-year-old shelter houses men and helps them transition back into jobs through a 16-week program.

Many members of their current staff went through the program themselves.

On Thanksgiving they feed the community. The meal is at 10am at 2020 NW 1st Ave. If you are interested in learning more, head to caringplace.org.