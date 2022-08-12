Miami-Dade begins vaccinating for monkeypox at 2 locations

MIAMI - On Friday, folks lined up for monkeypox vaccination shots at Miami-Dade's two newly opened locations.

"It's gotten really bad, especially here in South Florida," said one man who did not want to be identified. "It's reached a point where I'm almost uncomfortable in my dealings because I'm worried I may contract it," he said.

He is grateful he was finally able to get the first shot. He's been looking for weeks. "I got to the point where I was put google news alerts to find out the next time vaccines would be available and I saw this a couple days ago," he said.

He was able to secure a spot at Tropical Park on the first day of vaccinations. Another man showed up with no appointment. He was told to book one online. He's anxious to get vaccinated. "I work in the food service industry. I'm always touching money, touching people's stuff. I want to be careful and not transmit anything to anyone," he said.

Ron Goncalves is with Nomi Heath, the group running the sites. "We are planning on doing this indefinitely until we can get the doses out there and in force," Goncalves said.

He expects up to 300 people a day between both locations.

He told CBS4 there are already plans to ramp up shots.

"We're continuing to expand vaccine availability and are looking at establishing additional sites for that we can help more patients," he said. "We're scaling up our staff, scaling up our sites to make it as easy and take friction out of the process for those seeking a shot."

To see eligibility requirements for vaccinations, click here.

The Miami-Dade sites are located at 224 23rd Street in Miami Beach and Tropical Park. To check availability, click here.

Broward has three locations but several more may be added. To book an appointment, click here.