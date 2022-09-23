Miami-Dade approves $85M budget to make county more affordable

MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved $85M budget to help make the county more affordable.

These funds are aimed to build more affordable housing units, as well as help residents that are behind on their mortgage, homeowners' insurance, utilities and rent.

"There has always been a need for affordable housing," says developer Raul Rodriguez. "Of course, the demand is higher now than ever before."

Rodriguez has dedicated his life to keeping Miami affordable. He owns the Lil Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater and the Lil Abner 1 apartment complex—all for residents over 55, and it's under affordable housing.

"The average rent here is from $800 to $1,000," says Rodriguez. "Right now we have 1,000 people on a waiting list for these units."

Next year, he will open up Lil Abner 2—an eight-floor building also aimed for those over 55, and it'll also house those in the workforce, like first responders.

The building has 224 units, and there are more than 400 people interested in the property.

"This just tells me that I have to work harder," says Rodriguez. "It's a dream come true to help others…but more needs to be done."

Do you qualify for assistance?

Qualifications for homeowners:

Payout: Up to $1,500 to help those behind on their mortgage, HOA, utilities, and homeowners' insurance.

Income parameters: $29,250 for a single person and up to $136,500 for a family of four.

Qualifications for renters:

Payout: County says the money they give is based on the person's income.

Income parameters: from $78,000 to $136,500 for a family of up to four.

For more information and how to apply, click here for the county website.