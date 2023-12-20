Miami-Dade announces temporary partnership with Uber, expands MetroConnect service

MIAMI - Starting this week, Miami-Dade bus riders who were impacted by changes from the new bus network services will be able to request *free* Uber rides to help them get to their destination.

County officials announced the measure as an additional solution to support riders impacted by changes in Metrobus service following the launch of the Better Bus Network.

Officials said, "The short-term solutions include expanded MetroConnect service, renewed cooperation with neighboring cities and municipalities, an interim partnership with Uber to provide transportation vouchers for residents in certain areas where bus services have been altered and additional outreach sessions where residents will continue to have the opportunity to provide feedback on the new system."

"Since the launch of the Better Bus Network, we have been listening closely to our riders and bus operators alike, collecting feedback on wait times, ease of access, and alternative mobility options," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"While many riders have seen increased reliability on their routes, we understand the need for accessible transportation options for all. We are excited to roll out these additional measures as a testament to our commitment to transit users, ensuring no one is left behind as we refine and improve our public transportation system."

The expanded Northeast MetroConnect service is bounded by:

Biscayne Blvd to the East

NW 183rd St to the North

Golden Glades to the West

NE 135th St to the South

Officials said the MetroConnect shared ride, on demand service also continues providing first and last-mile connections in 10 zones Countywide. Residents should download the MetroConnect app to start riding or call 786-321-5842 to sign up and book a FREE ride.

"The zones are the TransitWay, Cutler Bay, Kendall South, Kendall North, Dadeland South Dadeland North, Westchester, Civic Center and North Dade."

You are urged to visit MetroConnect for more information.

Officials said the Uber service aims to provide service support where Metrobus routes have been altered and will be available on the following routes:

The discontinued section of (old) Route 135 - Miami Lakes Drive to Golden Glades

(Old) Route 42 - Opa-locka Tri-Rail Station to Douglas Road Metrorail Station

Discontinued section of Route 104 - Dadeland North to Miami Dade College Kendall along SW 88th St, SW 87th Ave, SW 104th St, SW 97th Ave, SW 112th St, SW 112th Ave, SW 104th St.

Discontinued section of (old) Route 2 - NW 84th St to 163rd St Mall

Discontinued section of (old) Route 16 - NE 79th St to 163rd St Mall

Portion of (old) Route E - Golden Glades to Aventura, including 192nd St in Sunny Isles

"The Uber voucher program will provide residents a convenient and reliable alternative during the transition to the new Better Bus Network, ensuring continued access to essential services and destinations. DTPW previously partnered with Uber on a similar initiative during the COVID pandemic, the Go Nightly program, to ensure that transit riders using the system between midnight and 5 am had a safe, reliable option. Offering riders an alternative transportation solution that provided on-demand ride options for late-night essential travel, nearly 50,000 trips were completed," officials said.

For more information on the Uber voucher program, expanded MetroConnect, and upcoming community sessions, residents can visit Better Bus SHIFTS into Gear.