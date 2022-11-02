Miami-Dade announces plans to expand Metromover to Miami Beach

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County announced Wednesday plans to expand Metromover to connect Miami to Miami Beach.

"My administration is committed to providing our residents with innovative transit solutions that better connect residents to jobs and opportunity, while delivering maximum value to taxpayers," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"I have always supported a one-seat ride for Baylink, and I'm proud that we are now moving forward with a seamless extension of the Metromover to provide the best experience to residents and visitors at a significantly lower cost."

Officials said that in October 2020, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approved an interim agreement with MBM Partners, LLC (MBM) granting the right to negotiate a comprehensive 30-year project agreement to develop and maintain a monorail system connecting Miami to Miami Beach.

"When monorail was first proposed, the previous administration presented it as a solution that could save hundreds of millions of dollars over Metromover. In the recent negotiations, however, the price ballooned to $1.3 billion," said District 5 Commissioner Eileen Higgins. "We now believe we can get what the residents want - a one-seat ride between Downtown and the Beach by extending our existing Metromover - at a lower cost. That's why we've decided expanding the Metromover is the best option."

"Providing a high-quality transit solution that take residents and visitors between Miami's urban core, Miami Beach and the economic engines of Miami International Airport and PortMiami is critical to creating a thriving, more resilient Miami-Dade," said DTPW Director & CEO Eulois Cleckley. "This one-seat ride will connect more riders to more parts of our County through a convenient and continuous Metromover expansion."

Officials said construction will begin in 2025, and operations are anticipated by 2029.

"The proposed timeline will deliver a more rider-friendly, cost-effective solution in a similar timeframe to that of the originally pursued monorail solution," officials said.