Looking for a furry friend? 'Clear the shelter' adoption event this weekend in Medley

MIAMI - Are you looking for a furry new companion or addition to your family?

If you're thinking about it or have plans to adopt, Miami-Dade Animal Services could use the help. Their main shelter in Doral is at capacity and they've had to use their backup facility in Medley to house rescued and abandoned dogs.

This Saturday, they are hosting a 'clear the shelter' event at the Medley facility, at 7401 NW 74th Street, in hopes of adopting out the 150 or so dogs housed there.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and as an added incentive adoption fees are being waived for pets four months and older.