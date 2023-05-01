Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo set to take the stand in his civil trial

MIAMI - A Miami commissioner is set to take the stand Monday in his own defense.

Two of Little Havana's largest commercial property owners are suing Commissioner Joe Carollo, claiming he used his office to target them. One of those properties is the popular Ball & Chain restaurant.

In the federal lawsuit, filed in 2018, the owners accuse Commissioner Joe Carollo of using his influence to have the city's code enforcement, police, and fire departments harass businesses they run by shutting down events and slapping them with violations.

The owners allege it cost them millions in profits, and claim Carollo's actions stem from them supporting a political opponent of Carollo in 2017. They're suing for $2.5 million and potential punitive damages.

Last week, the commissioner's former receptionist testified he coerced her into making false sexual harassment claims against two other former employees, according to the Miami Herald. Both of those former employees have raised questions about the commissioner's actions toward the business owners.

Carollo was expected to be in court last week but didn't show up despite being on a potential witness list. His attorney said he suffered some type of asthma attack.

The judge has ordered Carollo to be in court Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Carollo and the city deny any wrongdoing.