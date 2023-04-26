Miami Clásico game tonight features cross-town rivalry between Miami FC and Inter Miami CF

MIAMI -- Miami FC and Inter Miami CF will face off for only the second time in history when they meet Wednesday night during the Miami Clásico.

The game at FIU Stadium is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm and will be streamed on CBSMiami.com and shown on TV 33.

Miami FC vs Inter Miami CF Special

Last year's Clasico saw Inter Miami take a 1-0 lead in the 83rd minute, thanks to a goal from Leonardo Campana. However, Miami FC will be looking to exact revenge this year and come out on top.

Miami FC will be riding high on the back of their impressive 4-1 victory over Las Vegas Lights last Sunday. Goals from Christian Sorto, Paco Craig, Claudio Repetto, and Joaquín Rivas secured the win for the home team to put Miami FC sixth in the standings.

The victory has given Miami FC a much-needed confidence boost ahead of tomorrow's game, and they will be hoping to carry that momentum into the Clásico.

Speaking after Sunday's win, Claudio Repetto expressed his excitement for the upcoming Clasico.

"We look forward to Wednesday because it's such a big game for us and for the city of Miami." Repetto's words will no doubt resonate with Miami FC fans, who will be eagerly anticipating the clash with their local rivals.

Despite showing some improvement in their offensive game in recent matches, Inter Miami has been unable to break their six-loss streak. Inter Miami has managed to create several chances in their last few games. However, the team has struggled to convert those chances into goals.

With Miami FC looking to avenge last year's defeat and Inter Miami looking to make it two in a row, it's sure to be a fiercely contested match.