Miami Beach struggles with $10 million fine over homelessness tax dispute

MIAMI - In an effort to resolve a costly dispute with Miami-Dade County, the Miami Beach City Commission held a special meeting to address a $10 million annual fine imposed on the city.

The fine was imposed for failing to place a one percent homeless tax measure on the ballot as previously agreed with the county.

Under the original agreement, the city was set to receive funding for a neighborhood revitalization project if they included the tax measure, but the measure was later pulled, triggering the hefty penalty.

At the heart of the issue is Miami Beach's effort to relieve residents and local businesses from a tax burden while finding a way to pay off the county.

The commissioners voted 3-4 to keep the measure off the ballot, a decision that could potentially cut the annual penalty in half but has also sparked significant public backlash.

"Our taxpayers, our residents, our small businesses no longer have to be burdened with this purposes one percent tax," said Commissioner Joseph Magazine.

The new proposal, he explained, would redirect funds from the city's convention center hotel project, which is anticipated to begin generating revenue in 2025 or 2026.

According to Magazine, the plan would allocate $5 million annually over the first two years, totaling $10 million, followed by hotel tax revenue estimated at $4 million to $4.5 million per year over the next 15 years.

Public reaction during the meeting was intense, with residents voicing frustration over the handling of the homeless tax measure.

"What happened with the rescinding of the referendum was horrific. It should never happen again. You should all be ashamed of yourselves for those of you who did it," one resident said.

Another resident expressed concern about the implications for democratic principles: "Voting is one of the most fundamental liberties in our democracy. Removing a ballot initiative mid-election, especially after more than 20,000 residents already cast their votes, represents a serious injustice."

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner responded to these criticisms by acknowledging the residents' concerns but defended the commission's decision.

"I'm sensitive to it. I said at the time I did not like the timing; it was not good," Meiner said. "That being said, most of the residents I've actually spoken with are pleased with the decision. They did not want this extra tax. It was also a vote. It wasn't a fundamental right that we took away."

The revised payment plan will now go to the county commission for final approval.

County officials were unavailable for comment at the time of reporting.