Miami Beach Sr. High School student arrested over threatening social media post, officials say

MIAMI -- A Miami Beach Senior High School student was arrested last week following an unspecified threat the girl allegedly made on social media, school officials said Monday.

The student, who was not identified, was taken into custody on Friday in connection with the posting, according to an emailed statement to CBS News Miami.

"School police were immediately alerted to the situation and investigated the incident," school officials said in the statement. "This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home."

Parents apparently learned about the incident through a communication from the principal at the school, which is located at 2231 Prairie Ave in Miami Beach.

Local school and law enforcement authorities have said previously that they plan to aggressively investigate and prosecute suspects who make hoax threats on social media.

Officials did not elaborate on the nature of the threat or disclose why the girl posted the item.

Two years ago, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice launched a statewide awareness campaign regarding school threats and to warn students and parents about the severe consequences of making such threats.