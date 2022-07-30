Miami Beach Police Department needs help finding 16-year-old Alysun Fraser

MIAMI BEACH – The Miami Beach Police Department needs the public's help locating 16-year-old Alysun Fraser.

According to MBPD, Alysun went missing around 2 p.m. Thursday near the 1200 Block of 17th Street in Miami Beach.

The 16-year-old is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of the years 1989-2015 on her right forearm.

Alysun was last seen wearing a grey zipper hoodie, white tank top, black biker shorts, and multi- colored Crocs.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call MBPD at (305) 673-7901.