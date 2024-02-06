Watch CBS News
Miami Beach police conduct investigation after reports of human remains found on the sand

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami Beach police had taped off a small area of the beach Tuesday afternoon after reports of human remains found on the sand, just a few feet from the water. 

Police have gathered in the area of 79th Street, along the beach.

chopper-death-investigation-2-6-24.jpg
Images from Chopper 4 showed yellow tape around a smaller area, marked with a shovel.

CBS News Miami reporter Ivan Taylor is headed to the scene and will have a live report starting at 5 p.m. and will bring you more details. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

First published on February 6, 2024 / 3:22 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

