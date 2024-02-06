MIAMI - Miami Beach police had taped off a small area of the beach Tuesday afternoon after reports of human remains found on the sand, just a few feet from the water.

Police have gathered in the area of 79th Street, along the beach.

Miami Beach police conduct investigation after reports of human remains found on the sand CBS News Miami

Images from Chopper 4 showed yellow tape around a smaller area, marked with a shovel.

CBS News Miami reporter Ivan Taylor is headed to the scene and will have a live report starting at 5 p.m. and will bring you more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.