Miami Beach firefighters get flag-waving send-off on their way to help Israel

MIAMI - An emotional send-off for eight Miami Beach firefighters answering Israel's call for help with Jewish school children waiving American and Israeli flags singing our national anthem and Israel's.

"Overnight Israel lost 600 of their 2,500 firefighters to go to the front lines to fight, and we're going to be going to help out and running calls for them," said Capt. Adonis Garcia with Miami Beach Fire.

Garcia and his fellow firefighters will be stepping into the boots of Israeli firefighters who are on the front lines fighting for their country.

'This idea came about right after October 7 when I saw things that had happened, I was very frustrated, and I wanted to know how to help out," said Garcia.

So, he reached out to Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and city commissioners for their support.

"After talking to them it was pretty clear the reason they wanted to go. It's simply because of who they are people have gone to Haiti after the earthquake they watched as Israeli forces came to help us in Champlain Towers after the terrible collapse, and they felt this was a place they needed to be to help to be part of what's important," said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Once they arrive, they will be trained and each will be sent to where they are needed most, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, or Haifa.

"I'm very proud to be with this group I'm proud to be able to do what we're going to do and there are 100 reasons why people say you shouldn't go and there's one reason why you should go because it's the right thing to do," said Garcia.

And they are being praised...Residents gathering at Fire Station 2, showing their support and gratitude.

"I have a lot of young family members. They're great nieces and nephews and I showed them pictures that they're fighting at this moment they will be fine. They will be ok" said Malka Mordujovich Supporter.

Before their final sendoff, they received a precious gift they will proudly display in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Israel.

"I cannot wait to take this flag to Israel and fly at the stations where we're going to be at with the Israeli flag," said Garcia.

They then said goodbye and hugged their family members tightly before heading off into a war-torn country risking their own lives to save others.

These first responders all volunteered for the two-week mission. This is the first time that a group of city firefighters will be traveling to a war zone. Airfare and travel expenses are being paid for by Temple Beth Sholom and The Greater Miami Jewish Federation. We wish them well.