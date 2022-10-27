Miami Beach condo building residents ordered to evacuate immediately over structural damage to garage beam

MIAMI BEACH -- City officials have ordered residents of a condo tower in the city to immediately evacuate the building after engineers discovered a structural beam in the parking garage that was damaged.

The Miami Herald reported that city officials planned to post an unsafe structure notice for the Port Royale Condominium, located at 6969 Collins Ave.

The condo board of the building, which was built in 1971 and has 171 units, told residents that they had to leave the building by 7 p.m. according to the Herald.

Engineers on Thursday sent a letter to Miami Beach building official Ana Salgueiro, saying they advised building residents to "evacuate immediately" because the damaged concrete beam "might support the entire building structure," the Herald reported.

But the engineering team from Inspection Engineers Inc. did specify that their conclusion was based on visual observations, according to the newspaper.

Coastal cities in South Florida have worked to bolster their review and inspection of mid- and high-rise buildings in the wake of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South on June 24, 2021 shortly before 1:30 a.m.

That 12-story tower in Surfside collapsed, killing nearly 100 people and injuring over a dozen others.

Officials have said the long-term degradation of a concrete structural support in an underground parking garage was linked to the accident.

